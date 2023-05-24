Metro Council preparing ordinance for community oversight to continue. Here's how.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly a week Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill abolishing Nashville's Community Oversight Board in July, Metro Councilmembers say they're preparing an ordinance to allow the group to continue oversight of the Metro Police Department in at least some capacity.

On Monday, the group met, speaking out about the newly-signed legislation.

"We are still here. The COB still exists, and we will not abandon a community who said they wanted a place for their voice to be heard," said Alisha Haddock, chair of the Community Oversight Board.

But the question now is, what will the community oversight board look like going forward?

Metro Councilwoman Delishia Porterfield, who was at the meeting, says council members are working on an ordinance to keep the board around in some capacity while complying with the new law.

"We're going to work to make sure we have the best version of the oversight board to honor the wishes of the people of Davidson County," Porterfield said.

While a new board wouldn't have the ability to issue subpoenas during investigations, board members said the new metro council ordinance would allow them to request that Metro Council issue subpoenas themselves.

Council members also aren't ruling out a lawsuit, similar to how Metro Nashville sued over the state law slashing council member numbers from 40 to 20. That bill is currently tied up in the courts.

"While the community oversight board's wings have been clipped, what we know is our charter still has teeth to it, it's going to be the strongest version allowed under the state law," Porterfield said.

It's also not clear how much, if any, access board members will have to crime scenes.