Metro Council river safety resolution up for a vote days after Riley Strain's body was found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council is pushing a resolution at Tuesday's council meeting that calls on city departments to address safety upgrades along the Cumberland River in Downtown Nashville.

The resolution comes more than a week after the body of missing college student Riley Strain was found in the river and days after another man suffered injuries after falling.

The resolution states that Metro is undergoing a master development on the East Bank, which will draw more people to and on the river and increase pedestrian and boat traffic along the riverfront.

The goal is to have multiple departments work together to put forth a report that that looks at the security shortfalls, cleanliness, the possibility of more security cameras where there are currently blind spots in that area and more.

On the day Strain's body was found, Mayor Freddie O'Connell said changes needed to be made.

"I've walked this stretch for decades and I can certainly imagine there being barriers that made it harder to get from the sidewalk into the areas of growth that are there right there along the riverbank," said Mayor Freddie O'Connell.

The council says the river is a centerpiece of the Metro area, especially in the Downtown core, and safety and cleanliness should be of top priority. The resolutionis being voted on Tuesday.