Metro Council set to meet to discuss open state legislature seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We could find out Monday who will fill Justin Jones' seat after his expulsion from the state legislature and it could be Jones himself.

In Jones' case, Metro Council will be making the decision on who holds his position in the interim ahead of a special election for the seat.

Metro Council will have four weeks to submit nominations for an interim representative, but they can vote to suspend that rule.

If Jones is selected, he will still have to run in the special election. He has already started fund raising efforts.

Several council members are already planning on voting for Jones.

The Tennessee State Constitution says the local legislative body makes the decision. For Jone,s it is Metro Council and in Justin Pearson's case it will be the Shelby County Board of Commissioners.

A statement released yesterday by the Chairman of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners said the board will meet Wednesday to consider putting Pearson back into his position.

The meeting for Metro Council is set for 4:30 p.m. at the Historic Metro Courthouse.

Ahead of the Metro council meeting there will be a march starting at 4:00 p.m.

The group, March For Our Lives, is organizing it to march from the courthouse to the capitol.