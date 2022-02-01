Metro Council set to vote on license plate readers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — License plate readers could become a reality if Metro Council passes a bill to allow them on Tuesday night. If the council makes the decision it will start with a six-month pilot program. It would give Metro Council the opportunity to stop using the readers if they do not like the results.

If this does go into effect, Metro police can use the readers for investigating and prosecuting felonies.

The readers can also be used for offenses tied with violent crimes like gun violence, homicides and assault. They also can be used for things like drag racing, silver and Amber Alerts, stolen cars, stolen plates and parking offenses.

The readers would not be allowed to be capable of facial recognition.

As an added measure to protect against bias, anyone who uses the tech would need to report the driver's race and ethnicity and that data will be compiled over time.

The bill has gotten push back notably from the Community Oversight Board, which issued a letter Monday about what they call, their limited role in the bill.

They said they are alarmed council could move forward with important law enforcement legislation without meaningful oversight from the board.

Their main concern appears to be with auditing the data collected by the readers.

The letter said the board has not endorsed any legislation for readers and voted to oppose their use back in December.