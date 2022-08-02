Metro Council set to vote on Republican National Convention contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a month's long slog, Metro Council members will finally vote Tuesday night on whether to host the Republican National Convention.

The issue hasn't been one without contention, with Republicans in the Tennessee General Assembly and Gov. Bill Lee lobbying for the convention to happen in Nashville. However, the convention can't happen in the city unless Metro Council signs off on the security arrangements. Metro Councilman Robert Swope originally had the agreement on the table in early July, but pulled it to have more time to work on the security makeup of the legislation.

Watch the council discuss and vote below:

Later last month, the Republican National Convention site selection committee picked Milwaukee, as it was the only agreement in the pool. The RNC started its annual meeting this week, which will last until Friday. The RNC will ultimately vote on the location Friday. Both Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said the legislature would consider a special-called session for the Tennessee General Assembly if Nashville council members voted against the RNC agreement. A special session is largely off the table now, lawmakers alluded.

Previously, the Tennessee GOP and the Tennessee Democratic Party chairs both said they would like conventions for both parties to come to Nashville in the next decade.

However, some council members have been vocal they don't want to see the convention come to Nashville regardless.