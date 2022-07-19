Metro Council to discuss abortion access for city employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council will take a look at abortion access for Metro employees during their Tuesday night meeting.

The resolution is a part of the consent agenda and is in response to Roe V. Wade being overturned.

"A resolution requesting that the Metropolitan Employee Benefit Board assess the current availability of benefits providing transportation, accommodation, and related costs when necessary to obtain medical treatment unavailable in Tennessee; and to extend such coverage if not currently provided," the resolution said.

If the resolution passes it will be two-fold. It requests the city look at what benefits are available for obtaining an abortion. The other portion comes into play if there are no benefits.

"Section 1. That the Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County goes on record as requesting that the Metropolitan Employee Benefit Board assess the current availability of benefits providing transportation, accommodation, and related costs when necessary to obtain medical treatment unavailable in Tennessee.



Section 2. That the Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County further requests that, in the event existing employee medical benefits do not include coverage for costs of obtaining medical treatment unavailable in Tennessee, including reproductive healthcare treatment, that such coverage be extended by the Metropolitan Employee Benefit Board.



Section 3. This Resolution shall take effect from and after its adoption, the welfare of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County requiring it."

If this passes the council, it is going on record asking the Metro Employee Benefit Board to look at what is available to city workers, such as coverage for transportation, accommodation and other costs of getting an abortion.

The second part of this is if the benefits they have right now do not cover getting an abortion, then Metro Council requests that it would be covered by the Metro Employee Benefit Board.

"Shortly after this decision (Roe V. Wade overturning), the Office of Mayor John Cooper contacted the Metropolitan Human Resources Department to request an assessment of the current availability of benefits providing transportation, accommodation, and related costs when necessary to obtain medical treatment that is otherwise unavailable in Tennessee, and to initiate the process for extending such coverage, if necessary, through the Employee Benefit Board," the resolution said.

If this does pass, it does not mean the benefits will be enacted if they do not exist. It is really a push for action. It could impact about 15,000 Metro employees.