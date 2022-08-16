Metro Council to discuss how license plate readers may impact abortion, immigration enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Metro Council approved license plate readers in February, the decision had a lot of people concerned about how they will be used.

On Tuesday, Metro Council will discuss two bills to clarify how the readers can and can't be used.

One bill would ban the readers from being used to help immigration enforcement. The problem is this could be interpreted as "Sanctuary Law." If the state determines it is, then the city wouldn't be able to receive any grants from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development until the policy is repealed.

Metro Council did add an amendment at its last meeting that would only allow license plate readers to be used to "verify" the immigration status of a person, this should avoid the issue.

A second bill will help enforce any potential laws that ban abortion or traveling to another state to get an abortion. Most abortions in the state will become illegal on August 25 and some council members think it's important to protect women looking to obtain an abortion in an area where it's legal.

The bill states Metro Council supports the right to abortion and finds that restrictions on reproductive rights threaten the safety and well-being of the residents of Nashville.

The council meeting gets underway at 6:30 p.m.