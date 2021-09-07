Metro Council to discuss indoor mask mandate for all of Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro councilwoman is attempting again to get an indoor mask mandate passed in Davidson County.

Last time, the two pieces of legislation were filed late. They died without any discussion after two councilmembers objected, so they couldn't even be taken up.

This time it was filed on time. Councilmembers will have to openly discuss these proposals and potentially vote on them.

Councilwoman Joy Styles has filed a resolution urging Metro Public Health Director Dr. Gill Wright, who is currently overseas with COVID, to require masks in public indoor spaces.

A separate bill would have council taking action to require masks in public spaces in Davidson County, regardless of being vaccinated.

Councilwoman Styles has said the county needs to take every step possible to protect the health and safety of residents.

She points to the high transmission rates of COVID-19, hospital admissions being up, and the high number of people unvaccinated as the reason for this indoor mask mandate.

Metro Council meets Tuesday night at 6:30. Look for updates tonight on NewsChannel 5 at 10 p.m.