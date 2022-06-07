Metro Council to vote on bill to create entertainment commission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday, a bill to create an entertainment commission in Nashville is up for its second reading at the Metro Council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The bill will capitalize on Tennessee's growing entertainment industry. If approved the commission would assist and support the entertainment sector in Music City.

In April, Mayor John Cooper announced he wanted to create an office of Music, Film and Entertainment, during the State of Metro conference.

The bill would establish a commission to promote the production of music, television, film, commercials, documentaries, music videos, and video games here in Nashville.

Supporters of the commission have already reached out to Mayor Cooper about the bill. A local producer in town is encouraging community members to write or email the mayor's office to support the commission.

The bill says Tennessee’s entertainment sector includes more than 28,000 workers at 1,500 businesses. Over the last decade, motion picture and video production has grown by 57% and music production has grown by 37% in the Volunteer State.

If approved, this commission would be made of 15 members. Six would be appointed by council, four would be appointed by the mayor, and five will be nominated by members of the public, then selected by the council.

The commission's goal would be to market Nashville for regional, national, and international opportunities to create jobs and drive the economy. Plans include to also promote gender and racial equity in the entertainment industry.

The bill is on its second reading this week. It must pass a third reading before it is officially approved.