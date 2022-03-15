Metro Council to vote on bills about party buses, passengers with alcohol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday night, Metro Council will vote on a bill to clarify rules surrounding the operation of the hotly debated party buses that abound downtown.

In December, a new ordinance banned open containers on party vehicles with open roofs and no side barriers, which is why so many now operate with plastic or glass enclosures.

Anyone caught with alcohol against the rules could face a $50 fine.

The bill will also focus on details like when and where the buses can run groups through downtown.

If the bill passes in its third vote it will become law.

Council will also be taking up a bill to keep passengers from grabbing a beer for the road.

It would make it illegal for passengers of a car to consume or possess alcohol or beer while the vehicle is being operated.

Anyone caught would get a $50 fine.