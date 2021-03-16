Metro Council to vote on 'dark-sky' bill that aims to limit light pollution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bill aimed at reducing light pollution may soon become law. The proposal would impact new commercial buildings being built in Davidson County.

The bill is up for its third and final vote at Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting.

If passed, the bill would create new requirements for commercial and multi-family construction projects. It would not affect residential homes, existing buildings or buildings on Lower Broadway.

Council Member Burkley Allen says the proposal is needed because as Nashville has grown bigger, it has grown brighter, too.

The bill could reduce light pollution even more to where we could bring back the night sky. Allen says the proposal is part of a national dark-sky movement and could help people's health and their wallets.

"It's also about saving energy, it effects a number of different types of wildlife, it effects human sleep patterns which has an impact on human health,” said Allen.