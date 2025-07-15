Metro Council to vote on expanding downtown business district

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council is set to vote Tuesday on whether to expand Nashville’s Central Business Improvement District (CBID) to include the Gulch.

If approved, the expansion would create a unified business zone with an added tax to fund services like trash pickup, safety patrols, landscaping and tourism support.

Supporters said the change could generate about $8 million in additional revenue.

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and several local businesses back the proposal.

Homelessness advocates have raised concerns. They worry increased enforcement could negatively affect unhoused residents, citing past arrests connected to the district’s private patrols.

The bill's sponsors said outreach and support for vulnerable populations will continue. They noted budget reporting concerns from the existing district are being addressed.

Tuesday night's meeting includes a public hearing, giving neighbors a chance to weigh in before the final vote.