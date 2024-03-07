Metro Council to vote on legislation to keep ball rolling on East Bank development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council will vote on two pieces of legislation Thursday that will keep the ball rolling on the East Bank development process that we know a lot of you are paying attention to.

The first piece of legislation would officially give the Fallon Company authorization to develop 30 acres of East Bank land.

The ordinance would require three votes to pass and tonight is the first reading.

The Fallon Company is a Boston-based development company. Its development on the East Bank is expected to be about $1.5 billion. It will include a 40 story hotel, apartments, and a pedestrian corridor with retail.

The second piece of legislation on Metro Council's agenda is a resolution approving a memorandum of understanding to build a new Tennessee Performing Arts Center as part of the East Bank development.

TPAC would be moving from its location on Deaderick Street to a new spot next to the pedestrian bridge that connects Broadway to the East Bank.

The ground breaking for the new Tennessee Titans domed stadium at the center of this development was just last week. The stadium is expected to be ready for the 2027 season.

Thursday's council meeting starts at 6:30.