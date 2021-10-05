Metro Council to vote on proposed indoor mask mandate at tonight's meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council will decide Tuesday whether they will impose a new mask mandate for indoor public spaces. The bill being discussed during tonight's meeting is on its third and final reading. It needs 21 votes to pass.

If passed, the mandate would impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. However, it would only impact indoor public spaces. If someone were to violate the mandate they could face a $50 fine. Children under two and those who cannot medically tolerate wearing a mask would be exempt. Other exemptions can found in the raw bill.

The bill was approved in its second reading last month with 21 for, 12 against and 4 abstaining.

There are a few proposed amendments. One details a way that the mandate would no longer be in effect.

"That this Ordinance shall be null and void upon the determination that 85% of Davidson County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the metrics provided by the Metropolitan Public Health Department," the amendment said.

The other deals with the time frame of the mandate.

"Section 8. That this Ordinance shall be null and void on January 1, 2022, unless extended by a resolution of the Metropolitan Council. Section 89. This Ordinance shall take effect from and after its passage, the welfare of The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County requiring it," the amendment said.

There has been a lot of back and forth with a proposed mandate.

The Director of the Metro Public Health Department. Dr. Gill Wright wrote a letter last month explaining why he believes a mask mandate isn't needed right now, saying vaccines should be the focus.

On the other hand, before the last vote, a letter with around 900 signatures from business owners, physicians and constituents called on the health department and mayor to reinstate a mask mandate.

