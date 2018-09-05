Metro Council Votes To Pass Edgehill Overlay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Council members voted in favor of the Edgehill Conservation Overlay, which would protect older homes from being replaced with modern housing.

The controversial battle to preserve while continuing to grow divided the Edgehill neighborhood. The overlay passed its second reading on Aug. 7.

Metro Council Passes Edgehill Conservation Overlay In 2nd Reading

It impacts about 200 homes in a mile long portion of Edgehill from South Street to Wedgewood Avenue. Supporters said it would preserve the neighborhood's history.

Opponents said the majority of the neighborhood opposed it, because it was too restrictive. They also felt there was a lot of incorrect information spread throughout the process.