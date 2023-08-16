Metro Council votes to turn down the music on Broadway by approving new noise ordinance for businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The music will be turned down in downtown Nashville after Metro Council passed a noise ordinance overnight. The council says the ordinance came about due to concerns from police, who work on Broadway, who say they have trouble talking to each other and to other first responders because of the loud music.

If there's a crime or issue that needs to be addressed that barrier would sometimes affect the response of officers and that could lead to situations where public safety is at risk.

The final passage of this bill means businesses will need to position their speakers toward the inside of their business, not toward open windows or doors. Music levels have to be at less than 85 decibels during business hours, which the C-D-C equates to the noise level of a lawnmower. It has to be even lower outside of business hours at 70 decibels.

The ordinance applies to live music as well. This ordinance includes private property so they can crack down on noise problems at short-term rentals.

The ordinance goes into effect immediately. In 90 days, police will let the council and the Mayor's office of Nightlife know whether this has helped or not. Police, the Nashville Department of Transportation and the Department of Codes will be in charge of enforcement.

Metro Council says they want to encourage the enjoyment of music in the downtown area, but in the safest way possible.