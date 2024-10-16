Metro Council was told the Salvation Army is not using appropriated money the right way. We looked into it.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Salvation Army helps people who need safe, permanent housing.

After some big accusations were lodged against them at a city meeting, the Salvation Army is clarifying how they are using money granted to them by the city.

At Metro Council's Public Health and Safety Committee's most recent meeting, council members were told the Salvation Army was not using money given to them in the right way.

"We gave the Salvation Army $2 million to cover gap housing, but now the Salvation Army is refusing to use that money for that purpose? Is that a correct understanding?" asked Council Member Russ Bradford.

"That's the way I understand it," said Allison Canty of Metro Nashville's Office of Homeless Services.

Members of the committee were told $1.9 million dollars appropriated to the Salvation Army was supposed to be used to help people experiencing homelessness who are living at Rodeway Inn on Wallace Road. People who get displaced when encampments are closed by the city can live at the motel property.

We found out the Salvation Army is receiving that money, but using it to run services at Rodeway Inn is not what they agreed to use it on, according to Bill Mockabee at the organization.

We looked at the documents, including the contract, and the Salvation Army is right.

"So the money we were awarded through the capacity building grant is specifically in the grant — written for our LifNav program and not to keep gap housing operational," Major Bill Mockabee said.

The Salvation Army said the accusation at the meeting caught them off guard.

Interestingly, they are managing the Rodeway Inn until the end of the month. They are receiving funds from the city to do that. That contract expires on Oct. 31 and there is not a plan to renew it right now.

The Salvation Army insists it's done nothing wrong and has provided the services the city paid them to do.

They say they've not yet spent any of the $1.9 million awarded in June because they're retooling their LifNav program. The grant money needs to be used by the end of 2025.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.

