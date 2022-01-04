Metro Council will decide the fate of vehicle emissions testing in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The wait is almost over, at least when it comes to the vote.

Metro Council members will decide Tuesday night if Nashville's vehicle emissions testing should continue or come to a close. If the resolution passes, Davidson County would join Rutherford, Sumner and a few others in Tennessee who have already decided to end emissions testing.

They're allowed to do this after the EPA notified Tennessee back in August that it was allowed to end those programs under new guidance.

All Metro Nashville Public Health can do is wait for the decision. Hugh Atkins, who oversees the program says, vehicle testing no longer removes as many toxic fumes as it did back in the 80s and 90s.

"It’s not as critical as it once was, certainly," said Atkins, the Bureau Director for Environmental Health Services for Metro Public Health.

However, Atkins still believes it serves a purpose.

"That is dependent on people maintaining their cars the way they’re supposed to and emissions capability working the way it’s supposed to and that’s one of the things you got from emissions testing," he said.

If Metro Council does vote to sunset the program, legally, it can end starting Jan. 14. But Nashville's contract with the vendor could extend the wait a little longer.

"And the contract has a 30 day clause in it that we have to give the vendor, so all of that is being considered in the council’s decision," said Atkins.

That means if your plates expire in January or even February, the requirement may still stand. "

They would still have to get that test," he said.

But if you ask most of the people in the line think it can't end soon enough.

"Honestly, I would love that. It’s a pain to do this every year," said one driver.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper also expressed his support in ending the program Tuesday afternoon.