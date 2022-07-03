NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Women's Caucus of Metro Council proposed and successfully passed the creation of a Restorative Therapist position for home-based and center-based daycare centers as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The position will be housed within Metro Action Commission and its goal is to provide mental health services to childcare workers.

“This investment is the first of its kind for our city, and will not be the last,” said Joy Styles, District 32 Councilwoman and chair for the Women’s Caucus. “This position is just the beginning, and our hope is to continue building more robust and comprehensive services to address citywide childcare needs.”

The Caucus works with many providers, including United Way of Greater Nashville and Raphah Institute. Through this collaboration, it was discovered that childcare providers dealt with many stressors and triggers, so the legislation was created.

“This is a significant local investment in the mental health and wellbeing of our early childhood education workforce,” said Apri Gassaway, director of education for United Way of Greater Nashville. “As we navigate a tenacious pandemic, ensuring the adults who care for our youngest citizens are mentally, socially and emotionally well is a factor that we cannot lose sight of. United Way of Greater Nashville welcomes an opportunity to partner with Metro Action Commission and others to support the overall success of this resource in the community.”