Metro Council works to combat violent crime with potential grant money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council is working to get $3 million in grant money to help combat violent crime in Nashville.

The $3 million would be doled out over three years starting in March 2023. It would start out at $200,000 and then $1.4 million for 2024 and 2025.

The money would go towards violent crime intervention initiatives. The application said it will be used for technology upgrades, police support, and implementing a new group violence intervention program.

When it comes to violent crime, Nashville has seen an 8% increase from 2019 to 2021. At the central precinct alone, there was a 21% increase in 2022.

According to the application, MNPD plans to use the money to create intervention efforts in spots where younger people hang out.

On top of that, the department would make more programs through the new PAL program, which aims to build positive relationships between kids and police.

This isn't a done deal. Metro Police can go ahead and apply for the money now.

