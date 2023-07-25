Metro councilmembers contemplate the future of license plate readers following pilot program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The fate of License Plate Readers (LPRs) in Nashville hangs in the balance as city leaders must now decide whether to continue the program after the conclusion of a six-month pilot period.

Since the pilot program ended on Saturday, Metro Council members now must determine whether to maintain or discontinue the use of LPRs throughout the city. The decision has sparked debates, with proponents of the technology pointing to its potential benefits and critics raising concerns about privacy and racial profiling issues.

Metro councilman Jeff Syracuse, chair of the Metro council public health and safety committee and a candidate for one of the council's at-large positions, authored legislation that would continue License Plate Readers in Nashville.

The Community Oversight Board conducted an analysis of the LPR data collected by Metro Police during the pilot period. The COB's findings revealed that an overabundance of verified hits from License Plate Readers occurred in the northern part of the city. Notably, the heat map of these hits coincided with neighborhoods that are among the most impoverished and racially diverse in Nashville.

You might have heard that MNCO presented on MNPD’s License Plate Reader Pilot Program at last Monday's COB meeting. Here are some of the major takeaways:



You can view the full report on our website. pic.twitter.com/lRjD0oFrHP — Metro Nashville Community Oversight (@MNCONashville) June 30, 2023

Metro Police, however, defended the LPR locations, stating that they were strategically placed in highly trafficked areas with high crime rates. Metro Police say the concentration of arrests in North Nashville could be attributed to fleeing suspects passing through multiple LPRs installed in closer proximity to one another.

"We have a big decision to make about whether to continue this program, but fundamentally I'm supportive of it," Syracuse said.

Metro councilmembers will consider the LPR legislation for the first time next week, with other meetings to follow.