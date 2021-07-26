Metro detectives looking for gunman who shot and injured a woman in her car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro East Precinct detectives are looking to identify a gunman who shot into a woman's car and injured her.

Police say the gunman fired, unprompted, into a 58-year-old woman's red Lexus Saturday afternoon.

Police describe the shooter as a young slim man with dreads, wearing all black. He was riding in a gray Toyota Camry (pictured below).

Metro Nashville Police Department

The Camry in question followed the victim around 12:47 in the afternoon from a Popeye's restaurant at 3012 Gallatin Pike onto Leland Avenue and then Bronte Avenue.

It was at the intersection of Bronte and Litton Avenues where the Camry sped past her Lexus and stopped their car.

The gunman then got out, stood in front of her car, and pulled a pistol.

She drove past him and shots were fired into her car. Police say she continued driving to a neaby East Nashville business from where she called 911.

She remains hospitalized but police say she is expected to recover.

Detectives believe the gunman intended to rob her.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the gray Camry is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.