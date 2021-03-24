Metro Health reports spike in overdose-related ER visits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Davidson County is seeing an increase in the number of overdoses, and it has the Metro Public Health Department very concerned.

Compared to this time last year, emergency departments are seeing 8% more overdose-related visits this year.

The Opioid/Overdose Response and Reduction Program at MPHD says the recent spike in visits to emergency departments for non-fatal overdoses has them worried.

Our community continues to battle addiction, with increasing numbers of people needing emergency medical attention for an overdose. The Opioid/Overdose Response and Reduction Program at MPHD has observed a recent spike in visits to emergency departments for nonfatal overdoses. pic.twitter.com/3fqVFst0qE — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) March 23, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says non-fatal overdoses comes with its own emotional and economic toll. Their data reveals that emergency rooms across the country have seen a rise in nonfatal overdoses during the pandemic.

Click here to read more from Tennessee's annual overdose report.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, MPHD also offers addiction screening appointments. To schedule a screening appointment, email Brigid.Vingan@Nashville.gov or call 615-795-8146. You can also contact the Tennessee Redline, which is available 24/7 for information and referrals at 1-800-889-9789.