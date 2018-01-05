Metro Health Department Offering Free Flu Shots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Metro Public Health Department has announced it’s offering free flu shots for Davidson County residents.

Free flu shots are available on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday at the following locations:

East Health Center: 1015 East Trinity Lane

Lentz Health Center: 2500 Charlotte Avenue

Woodbine Health Center: 224 Oriel Avenue

The Tennessee Department of Health said free flu shots are also available at all county health departments across the state.

The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone over the age of six months.

FREE flu vaccine is now available at all TDH county health departments while supplies last. You are encouraged to call ahead as some may require making an appointment. For a complete listing, go to: https://t.co/OCFtxecVmy. pic.twitter.com/zh36y5TPS1 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 5, 2018

Tennessee health officials said three children have died from the flu. Department of Health spokesman Bill Christian told media that two deaths were recorded in East Tennessee and one was recorded in Middle Tennessee.

He says the state typically sees two to three pediatric flu deaths each flu season, though 15 were recorded in 2009.

Christian said flu activity in Tennessee is widespread and officials are urging everyone over 6 months old to get a shot. Physicians in multiple locations have reported an increase of patients presenting flu-like symptoms since the season began.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, says there's been "a striking increase" in Middle Tennessee of patients hospitalized due to severe symptoms. He said things will likely get worse before improving.

For more information about flu shots offered by the Metro Public Health Department call 615-340-5616, or visit our website.