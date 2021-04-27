Metro Industrial Development Board approves Oracle development deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Industrial Development Board approved a deal with tech company Oracle, making it the largest jobs deal in Tennessee history. The decision now heads to Metro Council for approval.

If approved, the company would create 8,500 new jobs in the area by 2031 with an average yearly salary of $110,000. Additionally, they look to create more than 11,500 ancillary jobs and 10,000 temporary jobs through building, operating and maintaining the proposed campus.

But the deal has come with its share of backlash. Tuesday’s Industrial Development Board meeting was the first opportunity for a public hearing on the Oracle deal.

For nearly three hours, people called in, asked questions and voiced their concerns. While some were excited, others said the development would be too much too soon.

City leaders have been working on this for years, but most of the public only heard about Oracle’s interest two weeks ago.

As for the 8,500 jobs, people say they want answers as to who gets them and what the city plans to do about the shortage of affordable housing.