Metro leaders expand REACH program to link people to mental health resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a program meant to free up Nashville ambulances and help people experiencing a mental crisis. After a year-long pilot program, Metro leaders this week voted to give the REACH program more money and expand the hours it's available.

There's no question the Nashville Fire Department is busy. In just about 15 minutes at Fire Station 9 downtown, we watched them respond to five medical calls.

That's been the thought behind a pilot program that's been ongoing for the past year, called REACH -- Responders Engaged And Committed to Helping — that has sent mental health professionals with medics to more than 600 non-violent calls in the last year.

The solution mirrors the Partners In Care Program used by Metro Police -- a program that was ramped up after police shot and killed a mentally disturbed man on I-65 two years ago.

The idea is to more appropriately route some people experiencing a mental health crisis to mental health experts, rather than using a Metro ambulance to transport someone to a hospital -- something many of those patients might not need.

That frees up ambulances to respond to more medical emergencies.

Metro leaders voted to boost the REACH program this week, passing the city's budget and increasing the hours the program is active to nights and weekends.