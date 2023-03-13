Metro Legal to sue state leaders over newly-passed council reduction law, claiming unconstitutionality

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Legal announced Monday the department is suing state leaders over the newly-passed council reduction law.

Last week, state lawmakers passed a law that cuts Metro Council in half — to only 20 members. Shortly after passing in the Senate, Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill into law.

"I cannot think of a more important lawsuit in the 60-year history of the Metro government," said Wally Dietz, Metro Legal Director.

The lawsuit claims the bill is unconstitutional and should be declared void. It specifically names Gov. Lee, Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.

"The Act imposes fundamental changes to Metro Nashville’s governmental structure—forcing Metro Nashville to cut the size of its legislative body by at least half and adopt newly drawn Council districts for the upcoming August 3, 2023, election, all without voter approval," the lawsuit reads. "If the Metro Nashville Council does not act on the arbitrary timeline required by the Act, current Metro Nashville Councilmembers’ four-year terms will be extended by one year, and their successors will serve truncated three-year terms. These mandates violate numerous provisions of the Tennessee Constitution."

Dietz said ultimately, the goal of this lawsuit is to give Davidson County voters the power to decide if Metro Council is reduced, not the general assembly.