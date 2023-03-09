State bill that would reduce Metro Council by half its members is set to go before Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The last major vote on a bill that would cut the number of Metro Council members in half is set to go before the Senate Thursday. The bill, which passed in the Tennessee House earlier this week, would cap Metro Council at 20 members.

It passed out of a Senate committee on Tuesday on a 6 to 3 vote.

On the Democratic side of this, Sen. Jeff Yarbro, who represents a portion of Davidson County, pointed to what he called the seeming unconstitutionality of the bill. He said the timeline for changing the make-up of the council is unrealistic.

On the Republican side, Sen. Bo Watson, who represents a portion of Hamilton County and sponsored the bill, said during committee discussion that there is a political will to do something this year and that this is, in fact, constitutional.

When it comes to redistricting, Watson said although that process was just completed, any challenges to that from this bill would be minimal.

