Metro Marching Classic brings marching bands across the district together

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time ever all of Metro School's marching bands performed together during the Metro Marching Classic.

The event was free and featured performances from thirteen Metro High Schools. Director of bands at John Overton High School, Eleni Miller, said the purpose of the event was to highlight the hard work of students across the district and to celebrate their talents.

"We really felt like we were missing something in Metro. We wanted a chance to have all of our high school marching bands together, to be able to watch and support the hard work, and the talent that we have here at Metro Nashville Public Schools," she said.

Miller said she is so thankful for the support the event received and hopes to make the Metro Marching Classic an annual event.