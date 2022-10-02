Watch Now
News

Actions

Metro Marching Classic brings marching bands across the district together

marching bands.PNG
Araceli Crescencio
Metro Marching Classic featured performances from 13 marching bands. <br/><br/>
marching bands.PNG
Posted at 10:04 PM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 23:04:22-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — For the first time ever all of Metro School's marching bands performed together during the Metro Marching Classic.

The event was free and featured performances from thirteen Metro High Schools. Director of bands at John Overton High School, Eleni Miller, said the purpose of the event was to highlight the hard work of students across the district and to celebrate their talents.

"We really felt like we were missing something in Metro. We wanted a chance to have all of our high school marching bands together, to be able to watch and support the hard work, and the talent that we have here at Metro Nashville Public Schools," she said.

Miller said she is so thankful for the support the event received and hopes to make the Metro Marching Classic an annual event.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap