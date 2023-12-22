Metro Nashville Airport Authority Board approves state made action items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Airport Authority board voted to ratify all 19 action items that the previous state run board made during the time it was in power.

This is according to the Nashville Business Journal.

Back in June, state lawmakers passed a measure allowing the state to override Metro and take over the board, but on October 31 the appeals court overruled the state law, re-instating the Metro board.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has since appealed that ruling.

In the meantime, some of the action items moving forward include hiring a firm to recommend where to build a second terminal, a 50 percent pay raise and contract extension to authority CEO Doug Kreulen, and the authority is negotiating with the Department of Transportation about shaving a year off the project that would move Donelson Pike to help with airport traffic. The goal would be to finish work sometime in 2025 through additional work shifts.

The airport authority is also negotiating with TDOT to add a second lane to I-40's exit 216A to the main entrance for the airport.