Metro Nashville gives away free air conditioners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Having access to air conditioning is critical during this heatwave.

Nashville's Metropolitan Action Commission has a program that's been giving out dozens of air conditioner units in Nashville for free.

"The hotter it gets, of course, the more requests we have," said Lisa McCrady with the Metropolitan Action Commission.

They're requests under the city's Fan and Air Conditioning program, open to seniors 62 and older, families with children 5-years-old or younger with a severe medical condition, or to anyone who is disabled or handicapped.

"That can present a problem a health problem for the most vulnerable in Davidson county so we are happy we can provide this resource for families here," McCrady said.

In many cases, McCrady says people who apply can pick up an AC on the very same day.

Which led to a problem last week, when the program nearly ran out of air conditioners. The program has since received more through donations, but with the number of air conditioners they're going through in this heat, the program is worried they could run low again.

Here is information on how to apply for the Fan and Air Conditioner program through Metro Action Commission.

Information on how to apply for assistance with paying energy bills through the Metro Action Commission.