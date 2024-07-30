Metro Nashville Health Department extend hours for back-to-school immunizations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is the last week of July and it's hard to believe it's already time for students to get ready to go back to school.

The Metro Nashville Health Department is sending a notice about changes to their clinical hours to help your children get the immunizations they need before going back to school.

Starting this week clinics will open earlier and stay open a little later until August 23rd.

The Lentz location on Charlotte Avenue is now open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The East location on East Trinity Lane is only expanding their hours on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Woodbine Location on Oriel Avenue they'll now be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All children initially entering Metro schools must have a health examination with these immunizations. The immunization records window will also stay open until 5:30 p.m. to help parents get through the paperwork.