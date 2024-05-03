Metro Nashville hosting career fair at the Coleman Park Community Center Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know there are a lot of folks out there looking for work so here's a look at a local job fair in town today!

Metro is hosting a job fair for all kinds of positions today. It's from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coleman Park Community Center!

More than a dozen Metro agencies will be there, from Metro Schools to Parks and Rec and the Music City Center.

Discover Your Future: Explore Opportunities at the Metro Nashville Career Fair! We can't wait to meet you.



When: Friday, May 3, 2024

Time: 10am -1pm

Location: Coleman Park Community Center, 384 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN.#metronashvillecareers #TNJobs #CareerOpportunities pic.twitter.com/SUv3BFTg8q — Metro Nashville Careers (@NashCareers) April 19, 2024