Metro Nashville hosting career fair at the Coleman Park Community Center Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know there are a lot of folks out there looking for work so here's a look at a local job fair in town today!
Metro is hosting a job fair for all kinds of positions today. It's from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coleman Park Community Center!
More than a dozen Metro agencies will be there, from Metro Schools to Parks and Rec and the Music City Center.
Discover Your Future: Explore Opportunities at the Metro Nashville Career Fair! We can't wait to meet you.— Metro Nashville Careers (@NashCareers) April 19, 2024
When: Friday, May 3, 2024
Time: 10am -1pm
Location: Coleman Park Community Center, 384 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN.#metronashvillecareers #TNJobs #CareerOpportunities pic.twitter.com/SUv3BFTg8q
