Metro Nashville hosting career fair at the Coleman Park Community Center Friday

Posted at 5:29 AM, May 03, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know there are a lot of folks out there looking for work so here's a look at a local job fair in town today!

Metro is hosting a job fair for all kinds of positions today. It's from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coleman Park Community Center!

More than a dozen Metro agencies will be there, from Metro Schools to Parks and Rec and the Music City Center.


