Metro Nashville launches tool for families to navigate after-school programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Investing in area youth is an important goal for Mayor John Cooper and now an online tool from the city is helping families navigate through after-school programs.

The Out-Of-School Program Locator can be found here.

Once at the site, families are able to see dozens of after-school programs offered throughout Davidson County. It puts everything available in one location on an interactive map and explains what each program offers.

In total there are almost 60 locations part of the database which will serve up to 74,000 students each year.

Cooper said research shows that access to after-school programs improves things like attendance, lowers dropout rates and closes the performance gap in underserved communities.

He said a lot of families are unaware of all the programs offered in their area and hopes this new tool will help them find the right program to boost their child's success.

To celebrate the launch, Mayor Cooper visited Inglewood Elementary which is one of the few schools in the district that utilizes a unique funding formula for strong after-school programming.