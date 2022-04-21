Metro Nashville Police Department hosts annual awards ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time in two years, the Metro Nashville Police Department held its award ceremony in-person. Dozens of people were awarded for their bravery and heroism.

Chief John Drake said the ceremony was an opportunity to celebrate Nashville's finest.

"Having that opportunity to say thank you and give them an award and just show them appreciation — it's a special time. It's a special time for me; it's my first time as police chief," he said.

Award after award was granted for the kinds of outstanding actions that inspire movies, like pulling a driver out of a burning car, helping a neighbor stop a burglar and saving an elderly couple from flooding water.

It was officer Eddie Clemons that helped save the lives of his neighbors, 98 and 99-year-old Mr. and Mrs. Homer.

"When we realized that they were still in the house, at that time it was getting too late almost and so we had to do something, and ultimately we were able to obtain a key, and I went in and got them out just in time," Clemons said.

Without his help, the couple wouldn't have survived.

"One was in the bed, one was in a wheelchair. The water was right up to their chin and I think they had decided they would just perish there," said Clemons.

Chief John Drake said the message he wants people to know is that MNPD is committed to building relationships with the people the department serves.

"We're striving even more to reach the community. We want to interact with them. We want them to interact with us, because we are their police department. They're really our boss," he said.

The Chief said positive interactions are key to upholding the department's core pillars.

