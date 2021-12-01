Metro Nashville Police Department's new violent crimes division launches Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department's new Violent Crimes Division is launching on Wednesday. The division is within the Community Services Bureau and was announced by MNPD Chief Drake in November.

"The new Violent Crimes Division will take a precision county-wide approach to identify and arrest those persons in our community whose acts of violence pose real threats to the safety of Nashvillians and businesses," Chief Drake said in a statement.

The division is led by Captain Charles Beasley, according to a release. The team will be made up of two lieutenants, a sergeant and eight detectives one being from each district. They will investigate carjackings, armed robberies and other violent events that look to be a repeating issue.

Police said an MDHA Engagement Section will also be formed as part of the new division.

"These individuals will work to build trust and develop compassionate connections within Nashville’s public housing communities. The goals of the MDHA Engagement Section are to diminish crime, increase quality of life and form meaningful relationships with residents," the release said.

The MDHA Engagement Section will be two teams of five officers each, two sergeants and a lieutenant.