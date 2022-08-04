Metro Nashville Police introduce new division to increase safety on campuses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has announced a new School Safety Division within their Investigative Services Bureau which will go into effect on August 16.

This comes after the department announced new safety plans for the upcoming school year.

Among these plans was the creation of elementary school safety ambassadors as well as having school resource officers for both middle and high schools.

MNPD Chief John Drake announced Thursday that Commander/Director of Training Scott Byrd will oversee the School Resource Officer program and will be the departments liaison to the safety ambassador initiative.

“The creation of the new School Safety Division is the next step in our collaborative with Metro Nashville Public Schools to enhance overall safety on campuses,” Chief Drake said.