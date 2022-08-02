Additional officers on campus among the new safety plans for upcoming school year in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police and Metro Nashville Schools gathered on Tuesday to discuss safety plans for the upcoming school year.

MNPD Chief John Drake said there will be police coverage at all Metro Public Schools and more officers than ever before on campus.

At the elementary school level, there will be part-time unarmed safety ambassadors equipped with a radio with police frequency. These positions would be MNPS employees and retired MNPD officers are invited to apply.

Officers will also be present on campus for several hours each day.

For middle schools, there will be daily school resource officer coverage on a rotating basis. John Early and McKissack Middle will have permanent SROs.

The SROs will also teach the D.A.R.E. curriculum to 6th through 8th graders.

High schools will have at least two permanent school resource officers on campus. For Magnet schools, there will be regular visits from SRO supervisors.

In addition to these implementations, Chief Drake reminded the public that they should be properly securing firearms in homes and vehicles so they are out of the hands of juveniles.

He also made it a point to ensure that the officers with MNPD are trained to take immediate action when faced with an active shooter situation.