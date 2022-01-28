Metro Nashville Police officer involved in deadly I-65 shooting decommissioned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the Metro Nashville Police officers involved in a deadly shooting on Interstate 65 on Thursday has been decommissioning pending a review.

On Thursday, 37-year-old Landon Eastep was shot and killed by nine law enforcement officers after a 30-minute standoff. Metro police said Eastep, who had a box cutter in his left hand and his right hand in his pocket, allegedly moved abruptly, pulled his hand out of his pocket while holding a "silver shiny cylindrical object."

MNPD The unidentified cylindrical object, provided as a screengrab from the bodycam video

Six Metro Nashville Police officers, two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and an off-duty Mt. Juliet police officer then shot at him.

In video from the scene, when most of the gunshots end, one officer fired two more shots from a rifle. Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said that officer, Brian Murphy, has been decommissioned pending a review of the shooting for his actions at the scene. Murphy has worked for the department for 25 years.

Metro police said the five other MNPD officers have been placed on routine administrated assignments as the investigation is underway. Those officers have been identified as Justin Pinkelton, a 25-year MNPD veteran, Sean Williams, a 17-year MNPD veteran, Edin Plancic, a six-year MNPD veteran, and James Kidd, who joined MNPD last February.

Chief Drake said the MNPD Training Academy will review the shooting, as well as the tactics and procedures used.

“While the TBI conducts its investigation of the shooting on behalf of the District Attorney, I have directed that our Training Academy staff thoroughly examine how our officers positioned themselves in this multi-agency response and as well review the tactics and procedures used in relation to those that we teach,” Chief Drake said. “This department regularly reviews critical incidents, and the work on this one has begun. I am saddened by any loss of life, and I send my condolences to the Eastep family”