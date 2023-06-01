Watch Now
News

Actions

Metro Nashville police officer shot on Donelson Pike

A Metro Nashville Police Department officer has been shot, authorities said. The officer is in critical condition.
The suspect is at large. He is wearing a dark gray T-shirt, and is in the area of Clairidge Drive and Shacklett Drive.
MNPD
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 16:53:35-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville Police Department officer has been shot, authorities said. The officer is in critical condition.

The suspect is now en route to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire with officers. The suspect was hiding behind a brush pile on Upshaw Drive. No other officer was injured.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at 560 Donelson Pike.

NewsChannel 5 is headed to the scene. Police haven't provided any further information about the shooting.

TDOT reported that Stewart's Ferry Pike is closed because of the investigation. Interstate 40 westbound lanes are shut down near the Stewart's Ferry Pike exit.

We will update this story as we get more information.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great