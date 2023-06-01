Metro Nashville police officer shot on Donelson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville Police Department officer has been shot, authorities said. The officer is in critical condition.

The suspect is now en route to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire with officers. The suspect was hiding behind a brush pile on Upshaw Drive. No other officer was injured.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at 560 Donelson Pike.

NewsChannel 5 is headed to the scene. Police haven't provided any further information about the shooting.

TDOT reported that Stewart's Ferry Pike is closed because of the investigation. Interstate 40 westbound lanes are shut down near the Stewart's Ferry Pike exit.

We will update this story as we get more information.