Metro Nashville Public Health Department hosting first-ever Behavioral Health and Wellness Summit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Addiction continues to tear apart families across our community.

Brand new numbers from the Metro Nashville Public Health Department show during the first quarter of the year in Davidson County one person died every day, due to a suspected overdose.

It’s a slight decrease from previous years but any overdose is concerning for the health department.

That’s why the public health department is hosting its first behavioral health and wellness summit next week.

"We’re losing one a day, so there’s no reason to celebrate and there’s no reason for us to get complacent. If anything it’s time to increase our passion, increase our outreach efforts, increase are collaboration, and increase where we are putting resources to impact the community at large," Metro Public Health Department's Division Director for Behavioral Health and Wellness Dr. Anidolee Melville-Chester said.

The summit will also provide resources on suicide prevention and coping with violence.

The health department is also currently in the process of adding more free services for the public. They would like to provide more help with treatment and accessing mental health services.

They’re in the process of adding more clinicians to serve the community.

"Especially for those that are underserved under-insured and cannot afford co-pays. We want to remove that barrier by having those services open here. A person will be able to come in and see a case manager and access therapeutic services in all our clinics in Metro Public Health which is huge," Dr. Anidolee Melville-Chester explained.

The summit is planned for next Tuesday and Wednesday. They want prevention and intervention techniques.

The Music City Behavioral Health and Wellness Summit will take place at Riverside Nashville on Young's Lane. It's free and open to the public. You can register, here.

Here's an in-depth look at the overdoses happening:

In the first quarter of 2024: 92 suspected fatal overdoses were recorded.

In the first quarter of 2024: EMS responded to 1,045 suspected overdoses.

In the first quarter of 2024: 63% of suspected fatal overdoses showed a presence of Fentanyl during their medical examination.