Metro Nashville Public Schools celebrates 10 years of Music Makes Us program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday, September 13 Mayor John Cooper and special guests will gather to hear performances by student musicians from the East Nashville Magnet Marching Band and Waverly-Belmont Choir outside the Historic Metro Courthouse.

They're celebrating 10 years of the "Music Makes Us" program that ensures students have access to a world-class music education. The program allows schools to receive instruments, supplies, and equipment. It aims to increase access to a quality music education for all MNPS students.

Music Makes Us is a partnership between the school district, the mayor's office, and the Nashville community.

The anniversary date is happening during National Arts in Education Week, so it was the perfect time to highlight this program.

It's hoped that if the students decide to carry their love for music past graduation, they'll be able to compete with working musicians in Music City and other entertainment capitols.

Tuesday's performance is happening at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.