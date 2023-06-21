Metro Nashville Public Schools gets nearly $100 million in new operating spending

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's City Council has recently approved an operating budget of $3.2 billion for the fiscal year 2024 with a significant portion of the funds allocated to Metro Schools.

The budget includes an additional $100 million in spending money for Metro Nashville Public Schools. They have plans already in place on how to best utilize this funding.

One of the key areas that will benefit from the increased budget is staffing. The funds will enable the hiring of more classroom associates, also known as substitute teachers, ensuring adequate coverage and support for students. Additionally, the budget ensures the continuation of the no-cost meals program, which plays a crucial role in addressing food insecurity among students.

Teachers and staff members of Metro Schools will also see improvements in their compensation. A 4% cost-of-living adjustment will be implemented. Furthermore, there will be an increase in administrator pay.

In addition to these measures, Metro Nashville Public Schools has identified capital projects that will further enhance the learning environment for students.

A substantial amount of one-time funds, totaling $66 million, will be allocated to these projects. This investment will facilitate the construction of six additional classrooms and a new cafeteria at Alex Green Elementary School, allowing for a smoother transition to the fifth grade and accommodating the growing student population.

Early childhood education is also a priority for Metro Schools. Plans are underway to establish at least two pre-kindergarten classrooms in every school.

"Early learning is a great opportunity for kids to get ready. Get to know their peers. Get to know their classmates so that’s going to expand those opportunities for families in those areas and create more equity," spokesperson Sean Braisted said.

A separate resolution was passed to enhance safety measures at schools.

"Outside of the main operating budget they passed, they were able to find through the general fund that $6.5 million would go towards $5 million for shatter-resistant glass throughout the school system and a million and a half to upgrade sole radio towers at schools so police have better coverage when they’re operating in school buildings," Braisted said.

The district is eager to implement these changes in time for the upcoming school year, The cost-of-living adjustment raise for Metro School employees is set to be implemented on July 1st.

In total, $1.2 billion of the city's budget will go toward Metro public schools

