Metro Nashville Public Schools hosts College and Career Expo for junior and senior families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is set to hold a College and Career Expo in Antioch on Monday.

Metro students have the chance to meet with more than 100 colleges and learn more about financial aid, scholarships and more.

The expo is happening as the number of Metro students heading to college has declined.

A study published this year by the Nashville Public Education Foundation said in 2021 only 44% of Metro students enrolled in college.

The event will go from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Southeast Community Center and Library.