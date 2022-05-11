Metro Nashville Public Schools hosts job fair for upcoming school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is hosting a job fair for the upcoming school year on Wednesday night.

It's happening from 5-8 p.m. at MNPS Martin Professional Development Center at 2400 Fairfax Avenue.

Teachers are needed in every grade level and a number of roles are open for support staff. There’s a big incentive this year with hiring which is increased pay. Mayor John Cooper’s budget proposal for the new school year included an increase across the board for MNPS, with even additional increases for some support staff positions.

Director Dr. Adrienne Battle said this makes Metro teachers the highest paid in the state.

MNPS is looking to fill teachers in every grade level, especially in subjects like science, math, exceptional education and English language learners. For the support staff, they’re looking for a number of bus drivers and additions to their nutrition services team.

Battle said this is a great time to join the district. They've learned a lot over the past two years about prioritizing both students and staff.

“I'm really inspired and encouraged by our city’s prioritization of education and taking care of our people," she said. "Understanding that with retaining and quality leaders, the best and brightest for public schools, is a priority we should all be focused on.”