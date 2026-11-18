NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is offering drive-thru food box pickups at four Nashville-area schools on Wednesday and Thursday to help students and families have access to food during Thanksgiving break. The distributions are being organized through the district's Office of Family and Community Partnerships.

The food boxes are available to MNPS students and families ahead of the holiday. According to volunteer information for the distributions, families can drive through the pickup line and have food boxes placed directly into their vehicle's backseat or trunk.

Wednesday food box pickup locations

Metro Nashville Public Schools lists three pickup sites for Wednesday, Nov. 18:



Haynes Middle School: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 510 W. Trinity Lane, Nashville

Two Rivers Middle School: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., 2991 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Madison Middle School: 4:30 to 6 p.m., 300 W. Old Hickory Blvd., Madison

Families can choose the location and time that works best for them.

Thursday food box pickup in Antioch

A fourth distribution is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, at Cane Ridge High School, 12848 Old Hickory Blvd. in Antioch.

The pickup runs from 3 to 6 p.m., according to the Metro Nashville Public Schools district calendar.

MNPS said the initiative is supported by Mercy Chefs and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

The district's community partnership efforts are designed to connect Nashville students and families with resources including nutrition and other forms of support.

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