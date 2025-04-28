Metro Nashville sues DHHS over public health funding cuts. They explain why.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the last week, Metro Nashville filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services over public health funds the federal government terminated in late March.

The move cuts off over $11 billion worth of COVID-19-related HHS grants already approved for several states, including Tennessee.

Metro Legal Director Wally Dietz filed the suit last week, saying the move threatens funding that would go towards vaccinations for children and lab testing for infectious diseases. He said it also removes critical community health jobs.

"We are talking about the most vulnerable people in Nashville, losing access to programs for their health care," said Dietz.

He and Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell also take issue with federal action without any Congressional approval.

"We're not suing because we disagree or anything like that," O'Connell said on MorningLine Monday. "We are suing because this was money that was already awarded, authorized by Congress, supposed to be bringing our taxpayer dollars back home legally, and we are going to protect our legal right to this funding."

The agency defends its decision, saying "the COVID-19 pandemic is over" and that the funding was "no longer necessary."

Nashville joins other cities like Columbus and Kansas City in the lawsuit.

