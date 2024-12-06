Metro Nashville's Christmas tree lighting planned for Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With less than three weeks to go until Christmas, Metro Nashville officials are getting final touches in place for they city's decoration.

Friday they'll hold the lighting for the city tree at Public Square Park downtown.

The tree lighting ceremony will start at 6 p.m. in front of the historic Metro Courthouse. This year's tree is a Norway Spruce coming from a Brentwood family.

Special appearances are expected during the ceremony from mascots Gnash, Tempo, Booster and T-Rac as well as the big man in red, Santa.

Several local choirs will perform from Lakeview Elementary, Head Magnet Middle and Olive Branch Church.

There's an opportunity to give back to the community if you come.

The Last Minute Toy Store is asking for new, unwrapped toys, bikes and other age appropriate gifts around $10-$25 for their toy drive.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.