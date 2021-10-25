Metro now offering J&J booster at drive-thru vaccine centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has approved the use of the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 boosters for those who are eligible. Starting Monday, Metro's two drive-thru centers will begin offering the J&J booster.

Currently, Metro does not use the Moderna vaccine, and only gives out the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at its vaccination clinics and drive-thru sites.

Metro Health officials said there is an ample supply of the Moderna vaccine at area pharmacies, groceries and walk-in clinics.

So, who can get the booster shot now?

The CDC's newest authorization calls for people 65 and older who received the Moderna two-dose regimen to receive their booster shots six months or more after the initial series. People ages 18 and older are also eligible if they have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19, or if they work or live in high-risk settings.

People ages 18 and older who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are authorized to get a booster two months after getting the first vaccine. Fifteen million Americans received the Johnson and Johnson shot since it became available this year.

People can get a booster at Metro's drive-thru clinics or at their pop-up events. Click here for more information.

Click here to find out where all three vaccines are offered.