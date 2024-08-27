Metro Park Police told a non-profit they'd need a permit to hand out water to those experiencing homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're all feeling the heat on a day like this, but it can really take a toll on people experiencing homelessness.

When we heard about a local non-profit, Colby's Army, being told they'd need a permit to keep handing out water and other essentials at a Nashville park, we knew a lot of you would want to know why.

It all started a week ago, when Metro Park Police approached Colby's Army — as it was distributing water and other items to those experiencing homelessness at Richland Park in West Nashville — something the group says its done for at least two years.

Metro Parks told us Tuesday they'd received complaints from neighbors about Colby’s Army handing out feed and water, so Metro Park Police told them in the future they wouldn't be able to give out water without a permit, so neighbors would know when they'd be there.

So this week, the group told those at the park they'd be giving out food and water just across the street.

We followed up with Colby's Army this afternoon, who told us they're now in talks with Metro Parks to get a free permit to continue their work as they wait on word of when the full Metro Parks Board will be able to take up that proposal. Watch them at work in the player above.